24-year-old man from Panipat is Haryana’s 7th fatality

Haryana has so far recorded two deaths each in Faridabad and Ambala and one each in Karnal, Rohtak and Panipat. (HT PHOTO)

Haryana reported one death due to Covid-19 and 46 new cases on Wednesday, which took the state’s tally to 594.

A 24-year-old labourer from Panipat’s Deenanath colony had returned from Delhi and died mysteriously on Monday. His samples tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

His death took the state’s toll to seven. Haryana has so far recorded two deaths each in Faridabad and Ambala and one each in Karnal, Rohtak and Panipat.

Panipat deputy commissioner Hema Sharma said he died a few hours after returning from Delhi. He was cremated by health officials.

As per locals, he had become uncontrollable and also bit a woman before he died. All people living in his locality have been quarantined.

The district has, meanwhile, reported four more cases, including a 34-year-old man and his six-year-old son from Kalkha village. The man worked in a private factory in Fatehabad.

20 CASES IN GURUGRAM

Gurugram saw a spurt in Covid cases as it registered 20 new infections, highest in a day. Senior doctors said 17 of them were vegetable vendors or their contacts, while two were health workers of private centres and a youth, who had recently visited Delhi.

5 NANDED RETURNEES TEST POSITIVE IN KARNAL

Karnal administration sealed the Pakhana village and declared it a containment zone after five members of a family, who had returned from Nanded on April 30, tested positive. The infected persons include a man (44), his wife (43), daughter (21), mother (68) and mother-in-law (67).

Four Naraingarh residents, who also came back from Nanded, were found infected in Ambala. Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “They were quarantined at a dharamshala on April 29. We had taken their samples on April 30, but they tested negative. We again tested them after their co-passengers were found infected.”

6 CASES DETECTED IN JHAJJAR, 3 IN SONEPAT

In Jhajjar, six more vegetable sellers were found infected, taking the district tally to 70. Three cases were detected in Sonepat and one in Jind. The Sonepat cases include a staff nurse with Delhi government, another woman and a man from Kundli. A youth from Jind, who had returned from Delhi, also tested positive for the virus.

In Fatehabad’s Bhattu area, a 23-year-old woman tested positive for the infection, though her case was not added to the health bulletin. She had been pursuing CA from Delhi and had come back on May 2.