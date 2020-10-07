Sections
242 fresh cases, 4 deaths due to Covid in tricity

Two people died in Chandigarh while one each succumbed in the neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula districts

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 22:12 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Two people died of Covid-19 in Chandigarh while one each succumbed in the neighbouring Mohali and Panchkula districts on Wednesday.

The toll has climbed to 182 in Chandigarh, while the number of infections reached 12,820 with 127 people testing positive.

Those dead have been identified as a 60-year-old woman from Sector 33 and a 70-year-old man from Manimajra.

With 155 people being discharged, the number of recoveries and active cases reached 11,190 and 1,448, respectively.



In Mohali, a 63-year-old man from Boothgarh died, taking the toll to 202. Also, 62 fresh cases were reported, including 26 from Mohali city. As many as 11,088 have tested positive so far, of whom 9,659 have recovered, including 151 discharged on Wednesday, and 1,227 are still hospitalised or in home isolation.

The death of a 65-year-old Kalka man took the toll to 98 in Panchkula district. Meanwhile, 53 people, including three health workers, tested positive.

The infection tally stands at 6,371, of which 479 cases are active while 5,794 patients have been cured.

