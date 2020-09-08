25 more succumb to virus in Haryana, 2,228 test positive

A metro worker sanitising a passenger's bag after she enters the metro station in Gurugram on Monday. (ANI)

Twenty five people died of Covid-19 while 2,286 more persons tested positive for the virus in Haryana in the past 24 hours, according to the health bulletin released on Tuesday.

While the fatalities due to the infection were spread across 16 districts, the fresh cases were reported in all the 22 districts of the state.

The number of people tested positive so far has risen to 81,059 while the death toll has mounted to 854.

In past eight days, the virus claimed 148 lives in the state and 14,633 new cases of the infection were detected.

Among the 25 fatalities on Tuesday, three deaths each were recorded in

Karnal and Kurukshetra districts while two each were in Fatehabad, Yamunanagar, Sirsa, Panchkula, Ambala and Sirsa districts. In nine districts namely Faridabad, Gurugram, Rewari, Rohtak, Hisar, Jhajjar, Bhiwani, Nuh and Kaithal one patient each succumbed to the Covid-19.

Four districts recorded more than 200 fresh cases each of the infection, and five districts reported more than 100 cases each.

As per the bulletin, Faridabad again saw the highest 266 new cases, followed by Gurugram 258, Karnal 224, Panipat 204, Panchkula 169, Kurukshetra 140, Rohtak 162, Sonepat 100, Rewari 115, Ambala 98, Hisar 84, Palwal 21, Mahendergarh 69, Jhajjar 43, Bhiwani 21, Nuh 24, Sirsa 49, Yamunanagar 80, Fatehabad 52, Kaithal 57, Jind 46, and Charkhi Dadri 4.

The number of Covid-19 active patients on Tuesday stood at 16,890 even as 1,704 patients were discharged, increasing the tally of people who have recovered from the infection to 63,315.

‘Khattar making steady progress’

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was admitted in Medanta on August 25 for Covid-19 treatment, is making steady progress in his recovery from the infection, doctors said. In a bulletin issued by the hospital, medical superintendent, Dr AK Dubey said, “There is no significant change in his condition and the doctors are satisfied with his progress.” Dr Dubey said chief minister spent a restful day and slept well.