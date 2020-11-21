Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 25-year-old snatcher held, bike, gold chains recovered

25-year-old snatcher held, bike, gold chains recovered

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 07:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

With the arrest of a 25-year-old resident of Sector 40, the police claim to have solved two cases of chain snatching and one case of vehicle lifting in the city.

The police said the accused, identified as Kamal Verma, was a drug addict and took to crime to fund his addiction. Verma was produced before a court on Friday and sent to three-day police remand.

The accused was arrested at a naka at Sector 39/40 light-point and a motorcycle bearing a Haryana registration number that he had stolen in September 2019 was recovered. Two gold chains that were snatched in August and September 2020 were also recovered, the police said.

A Class-12 passout, Verma has three cases, two of theft and one of snatching, registered against him in various police stations in the city.

