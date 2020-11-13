257 test positive in tricity, two dead in Chandigarh

The tricity reported 257 Covid-19 cases on Friday, with Chandigarh also confirming two deaths, while Mohali and Panchkula had none.

Mohali led with 124 cases, followed by Chandigarh with 93 and Panchkula with 40.

With 93 new cases and two casualties, Chandigarh’s case tally rose to 15,636 and death toll to 246. The number of active cases, at 1,008, remained above 1,000 for the second consecutive day.

The latest fatalities are two men aged, 66 and 60, residents of Sector 21 and Dadumajra. They were both admitted at PGIMER.

Another 84 patients were discharged on Friday, increasing the recoveries to 14,381. The number of tests, however, decreased to 803 against the 1,046 on Thursday.

Mohali’s case count reached 13,435 with 124 fresh infections. Of these 996 cases remain active – a jump of 81% from the 550 active cases on November 3.

The recovery rate also declined in these 10 days from 93.7% to 91%.

Among the fresh cases, 89 are from Mohali (urban), nine each from Dera Bassi and Gharuan, four from Kharar, two each from Lalru and Kurali, and one each from Boothgarh and Banur.

Also, 27 patients recovered from the virus on Friday, bringing the total recoveries to 12,186. The district has so far recorded 253 Covid deaths.

In Panchkula, 40 people tested positive, pushing the case count to 7,823. Of these, 527 patients are still infected, while 7,179 have been discharged and 117 have succumbed to the virus.