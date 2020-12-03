Sections
₹26.37 lakh looted from Ludhiana ATM 

Police say the CCTV camera installed in the kiosk recorded two masked men cutting open the ATM with a gas cutter around 3am while one of them stood guard outside

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 00:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

(Representative Image )

Three masked men cut open an HDFC Bank ATM and fled with ₹26.37 lakh in Lall Kalan village of Samrala on Wednesday. No security guard had been deputed outside the kiosk.

Police say the CCTV camera installed in the kiosk recorded two masked men cutting open the ATM with a gas cutter around 3am while one of them stood guard outside. A case has been registered against the unidentified accused.

The bank staff had refilled cash in the ATM a day before the robbery. A guard, Rajinder Singh, reported the robbery when he reported to duty outside the kiosk at 6.40am.

HDFC bank manager Jatinder Gaur alerted the police. Samrala station house officer inspector Kuljinder Singh Grewal said a vehicle had been captured in the CCTVs and the police were trying to identify the vehicle.

He said the bank had no security guard for night shifts at the ATM kiosks.

In a similar incident, one year ago, three masked men had uprooted a State Bank of India ATM containing ₹24 lakh in Pakhowal on the intervening night of November 1 and 2. The accused had loaded the ATM onto a vehicle and escaped. However, the accused were arrested.

