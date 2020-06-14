26 booked in Ludhiana for vandalising sewerage, water supply pipelines, creating ruckus

Sections
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Jamalpur police have booked at least 26 people for allegedly vandalising water supply and sewerage pipelines in the under-construction colony in Mundian and creating ruckus. The accused had also damaged foundations of several under- construction houses on June 9.

The accused have been identified as Naveen Ghai, Seth Kumar, Pardeep Kumar, Pardeep Bhalla, Kumar, Sahil Gupta and 20 others, who are yet to be identified. The accused are residents of Vardhman Park.

The FIR has been lodged following a statement of Rohit Sood of Sukhdev Nagar, who is director of Vardhman Amrante, a construction company.

Sood said the accused damaged water supply pipes and sewerage lines of the colony on June 9. They had also vandalised foundations of various under-construction houses. The accused threatened the security guards and parked their vehicles in front of the house of the owner of the company, in the same colony, to harass him.



Sub-inspector Harbhajan Singh, investigating the case, said that a case over some issue between the company and residents, pending in a court, is stated to be the reason behind the incident.

A case under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. The police will arrest the accused soon.

