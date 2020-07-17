26-year-old found hanging in Chandigarh’s Sector 25

The body of a 26-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in Sector 25 on Friday.

The victim, Sohan, a resident of Kansal in Mohali, was working as a clerk with a Punjab and Haryana high court advocate. No suicide note has been recovered so far.

The victim’s relatives found his body hanging in a forested stretch between Khuda Lahora Bridge and Dhanas Lake.

The victim’s cousin, told the police that on Thursday Sohan had left home for work on his motorcycle but when he did not return home, they started looking for him but to no avail.

They were able to find him by tracking his mobile phone on Friday morning. He was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead.

The motorcycle of the deceased that was found parked nearby was taken into possession. The police have initiated inquest proceedings.