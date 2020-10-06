Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / 27 cattle heads packed in truck, 3 booked for animal cruelty

27 cattle heads packed in truck, 3 booked for animal cruelty

A police team patrolling near the National Highway toll plaza close to Jaloli village stopped a speeding truck with a UP number and found ‘buffaloes and calves packed’ in

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 20:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Panchkula

Police have found 27 cattle heads – three buffaloes and 24 calves – packed in a truck in Panchkula. (HT PHOTO/For representation)

Three men from Uttar Pradesh (UP) were booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,1960, for packing 27 cattle heads – three buffaloes and 24 calves – in a truck.

A case was registered under section 11 of the Act at Chandimandir police station on Tuesday and the three persons named in the FIR were Shahnawaaz Aalam, and two brothers, Sultan and Aslam, from Saharanpur.

When a police team patrolling on National Highway toll plaza near Jaloli village stopped a speeding truck with a UP number it found “buffaloes and calves packed in the truck,” the FIR mentioned.

“For transporting cattle more than the capacity of the vehicle, the three have committed an offence, and hence were booked under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals act,” it added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar election 2020: Nitish Kumar NDA face, says BJP; JD(U) gets 122 seats
Oct 06, 2020 21:08 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RR: Suryakumar’s fifty brings respite for MI
Oct 06, 2020 21:02 IST
4-nation Quad gets cemented at Tokyo meet, sends stern message to China
Oct 06, 2020 20:33 IST
‘If Andhra does not stop...’: KCR during meet on Krishna water sharing
Oct 06, 2020 20:55 IST

latest news

Man kills married woman for rejecting his proposal; arrested: Cops
Oct 06, 2020 21:05 IST
Yes Bank case: ED arrests CFO, internal auditor of Cox and Kings  
Oct 06, 2020 21:05 IST
Britain buys 1 million Covid-19 antibody tests
Oct 06, 2020 21:03 IST
Education minister visits SPPU campus; final year exams begin from Oct 12
Oct 06, 2020 21:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.