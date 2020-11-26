27 Panjab University teachers feature in list of top 2% scientists for 2019

Among the 27 scientists who featured on the list, 11 are those who have already featured in the top 2% scientists for scientific research throughout their career. (HT FILE PHOTO)

As many as 27 faculty scientists of Panjab University have featured in the world ranking of top 2% scientists in India in 2019, the varsity stated in a release on Thursday.

The analysis was conducted by a team of scientists at Stanford University, USA, assessing scientists for citation impact during the calendar year 2019 and the database was published in a journal on October 16. Total 1,61,441 scientists from the whole world have been placed among top 2% ranking for the year 2019.

Among the 27 scientists who featured on the list, 11 are those who have already featured in the top 2% scientists for scientific research throughout their career.

From the University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), professor Om Prakash Katare, Dr Anurad Kuhad and professor Renu Chadha featured in the list.

From the department of chemistry, Surinder Kumar Mehta, professor Sonal Singhal and professor Navneet Kaur have also made it to the list. Dr Sumar Mor of the department of environment studies, professor Surya Kant Tripathi from the department of Physics are also on the list, besides Dr Vishal Gupta of the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) and professor Daizy Rani Batish of the department of Botany.