27-year-old held with 10g heroin in Chandigarh

A 27-year-old resident of Sector 35 was arrested with 10 gram heroin, the police said on Tuesday. Ankit Kapoor was arrested behind the Sector-35D market on Monday and the drugs were found in his possession. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against him.

TWO HELD FOR GAMBLING

Two persons were held for gambling, the police said on Tuesday. Accused Vikas and Ankit both residents of Sector 49 were caught gambling at EWS Colony on the backside of Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar on Monday. An amount of Rs 690 was found on them. A case was registered, and the accused were later bailed out.