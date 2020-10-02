Sections
27-year-old woman tops KAS in first attempt

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 00:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Srinagar

J&K civil services examination topper Kamila Mushtaq ‘s sister offers her sweets in Srinagar on Thursday. (ANI)

Kamila Mushtaq, 27, topped the Kashmir Administrative Service examination, 2018, in her first attempt. She says she wants to qualify the Indian Administrative Services (IAS) examination next.

A resident of Srinagar, Mushtaq completed her BTech in civil engineering from the National Institute of Technology in 2017.

“During the last year of my degree, I decided to pursue civil services as I felt it was a good platform for contributing to society,” she said. The results were declared on September 29. Mushtaq is followed by Mir Dawar Habib and Diksha Raina.

Mushtaq says her family encouraged her to take the ‘unconventional route’ after completing BTech. Her father has retired from government service while her mother works in local bodies.



She was confident of qualifying the examination but did not expect to top the list. “I ranked first in the exam which was a pleasant surprise,” she said.

She was working as a teacher at a government school while simultaneously preparing for the examinations. Mushtaq’s advice to civil services aspirants is that there is no shortcut to hard-work.

“Consistency is key as preparing for an examination is not an overnight job. One needs to put in a lot of hard work,” she adds.

