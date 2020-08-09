Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Biggest haul ever of 27,600 litres of illicit chemicals by excise dept in 3 Dera Bassi units, 4 arrested

Biggest haul ever of 27,600 litres of illicit chemicals by excise dept in 3 Dera Bassi units, 4 arrested

Four persons arrested in the case were AK Chaudhary and KP Singh, directors of Allychem Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Gaurav Chaudhary, proprietor of Om Solvi Trading Co and Jagmohan Arora, proprietor of Pure Solutions

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 19:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Excise officials check drums containing illicit chemicals at a unit in Dera Bassi in Mohali on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Cracking down on illicit liquor trading and smuggling in the state where more than a 100 persons died after drinking hooch recently, the excise department on Sunday seized 27,600 litres of illicit chemicals with spirits from three industrial units in Dera Bassi, Mohali district. This is claimed to be the biggest seizure of its kind.

The excise and taxation department said in a press release that its special team from Mohali seized 27,600 litres of chemicals containing spirits stored in 136 drums of 200 litres each from three places in Dera Bassi. The seizure was made in Devinagar village.

In raids in the Focal Point area, about 82 drums of 200 litres each were found at the Allychem Chemicals godown, (unit number E-68/69); 49 drums of 200 litres each at Om Solvi Trading (D-11) and seven drums also of 200 litres each at Pure Solutions (F-28).

Rajat Aggarwal, Punjab excise commissioner, said a case under section 61 ( 1) of the Punjab Excise Act had been registered. In-depth examination of the chemicals was being done with the help of the forensic team and modus operandi of those involved, and forward and back linkages were being probed.



The press note also disclosed that the four persons arrested in the case were AK Chaudhary and KP Singh, directors of Allychem Laboratories Pvt Ltd, Gaurav Chaudhary, proprietor of Om Solvi Trading Co and Jagmohan Arora, proprietor of Pure Solutions.

The raids were carried out after disclosures were made by three persons who were arrested after the excise department seized 5,300 litres of chemicals and spirits from Binny Chemicals in Dera Bassi.

It is reported that these firms used to supply the material to Binny Chemicals from where it was sold to the market.

During interrogations, those who were arrested revealed that they were disposing of waste from pharmaceutical companies. However, they couldn’t clearly spell out which products they were manufacturing and who their customers were.

Investigations are in progress to examine the record and to trace the links of the accused in the case. Taking no chances, the excise department has also requested for help from the Forensic Science Laboratory experts to examine the chemicals.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Films and web series go into Unlock mode and resume shoot
Aug 09, 2020 20:52 IST
Chandigarh records 25th Covid fatality, steepest spike of 89 cases
Aug 09, 2020 20:47 IST
Barkha Sengupta: There is a lot of taboo attached to TV actors
Aug 09, 2020 20:44 IST
Make these additions to your meals for a healthy lifestyle
Aug 09, 2020 20:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.