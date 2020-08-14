Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 27th fatality in Chandigarh, sharpest single-day surge with 91 cases

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:45 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A policeman standing guard in a containment zone in Sector 40, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

A 50-year-old woman became Chandigarh’s 27th Covid-19 fatality on Thursday, even as the city recorded its sharpest surge in cases with 91 fresh infections within the past 24 hours.

It was on August 9 last when 89 positive cases were reported in the city in a single day.

The city’s tally now stands at 1,842, with 737 cases still active. As many as 1,076 patients have been discharged, among them 53 on Tuesday.

The deceased, a resident of Maloya Colony, died at PGIMER on August 12. She was undergoing treatment for cervical cancer, which had spread to other parts of the body, and also had a kidney disorder.



The 91 fresh cases have been confirmed from across sectors and colonies.

Among them is MC’s joint commissioner Sorabh Kumar Arora. After he tested positive, the first floor of the Municipal Corporation Office in Sector 17 was closed for sanitisation.

Most of the remaining patients are either family contacts, community contacts or workplace contacts of previous Covid positive persons. Some also have travel history to Punjab, Delhi and Haryana.

Reports of 86 people are awaited.

36 PEOPLE TEST POSITIVE IN PANCHKULA

Panchkula The district confirmed 36 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

Panchkula now has 1,096 confirmed cases, of which 401 are active and 691 have been discharged. As many as four patients have died.

The fresh cases were reported from Sectors 4, 9, 10, 11, 12A, 15, 18, 19, 20, 23 and 25, besides Pinjore, Kalka, Barwala, and Mallah Dhaluwal and Khera Sita Ram villages. Reports of 428 people are awaited.

