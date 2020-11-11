Sections
28-year-old arrested with 10g heroin in Chandigarh

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 01:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Police said Krishan was a drug addict who even supplied drugs to fund his addiction. (Shutterstock)

A resident of Mauli Jagran Complex was arrested with 10 grams of heroin, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Krishan, 28, was arrested at a naka when he tried to turn around and walk away on spotting a police team near Prachin Shiv Mandir in Mauli Jagran. On checking, the police recovered 10 gram heroin on him.

As per police, the accused has four cases registered against him of assault and under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in different police stations in the city. They said Krishan was a drug addict who even supplied drugs to fund his addiction.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered in the Mauli Jagran police station in Chandigarh. The accused was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to judicial custody.

