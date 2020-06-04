28-year-old Chandigarh man arrested with 52 gram heroin

Sections
Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old man for possessing 52 grams of heroin at the Airport light point here.

The accused was identified as Sahil Verma, alias Kaku, of Sector 45, Chandigarh. The police team was patrolling near the Airport light point when they intercepted a Gray i20 car at around 3.30pm. On checking, the police found a green carry bag containing 52 gram heroin.

The police said Sahil, who is unemployed, already has two cases registered against him for rioting and theft. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered. Sahil was produced before the court and sent to judicial custody.

