283 people test Covid +ve, six succumb in Chandigarh tricity

As many as 283 people tested positive for Covid-19 while six succumbed in the tricity on Wednesday.

Mohali district recorded 138 cases and four deaths. Its infection tally has gone up to 14,772 and toll to 273. While 12,898 patients have recovered, 1,601 cases remain active.

A 57- year-old man from Sector 19 was the lone casualty in Chandigarh, which also reported 87 new cases. Of 16,925 people tested positive so far, 15,532 have recovered and 266 have died.

Panchkula, too, recorded one casualty while 58 people tested positive, including three health workers. The district’s toll rose to 125 after a 72-year-old man from Sector 15 succumbed. Of 8,454 cases so far, 508 remain active while 7,821 patients have recovered.