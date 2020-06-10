Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 29-year-old arrested with 10 gram heroin in Chandigarh

29-year-old arrested with 10 gram heroin in Chandigarh

Meanwhile, three persons were arrested for gambling and an unidentified man was booked for a bicycle theft in the city

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 01:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 29-year-old resident of Sector 40 was arrested with 10 gram heroin, the police said on Tuesday. Ravinder Singh was arrested from a T-point in Gawala colony near the bus stand in Maloya on Monday. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered.

3 ARRESTED FOR GAMBLING

The police on Tuesday said they have arrested three persons identified as Sanjay, Islam Ali and Raju of Maloya while they were gambling near Sai Mandir on Monday. A total cash ₹3,600 was recovered from their possession. A case was registered.

CYCLE STOLEN FROM LAKE

A Mohali resident reported a theft of a bicycle from Sukhna Lake’s parking lot. Gursharnpreet Singh, 18, told the police that an unidentified person stole his Suncross bicycle from near the lake parking. He said that on Monday at 6.30am, he had parked his cycle in the parking lot and gone for a walk. At around 8:30am when he returned, his cycle was missing. A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India, China disengage in three sectors at LAC
Jun 10, 2020 01:55 IST
Family support in Covid ICU
Jun 10, 2020 01:38 IST
4.19 lakh passengers travelled by BEST bus on Day 1 of Mission Begin Again
Jun 10, 2020 01:25 IST
Central Railways to get digital machines to screen travellers at stations
Jun 10, 2020 01:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.