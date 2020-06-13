Sections
29-year-old nurse among six new Covid-19 cases in Punjab’s Patiala, district count climbs to 158

The nurse was posted at an isolation facility at Rajindra hospital

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 12:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Patiala

(Representative Image/Reuters )

Six people, including a staff nurse posted at an isolation facility at Rajindra hospital, tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Saturday, taking the district tally to 158.

Civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said the 29-year-old nurse contracted the virus from a Covid-19 patient at the isolation centre. The remaining patients include a 22-year-old Patiala resident, who had returned from Mumbai; a 42-year-old resident of Nabha’s Ramgarh village and 21-year-old Samana resident, both of whom had visited out patient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) clinics at the civil hospital; and two patients, who had returned from Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Dr Malhotra said rapid response teams were identifying the immediate contacts of Covid-19 patients.

