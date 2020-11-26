Sections
294 medical posts to be filled on outsource basis: Jai Ram

The CM said 130 nurses, 75 lab technicians, 79 Class-4 employees and 10 data-entry operators will be temporarily recruited on outsource basis.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 00:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

(HT File Photo )

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said that in view of the spread of Covid-19 and to cope with the pandemic, the state government will allow six government medical colleges, zonal hospitals in Shimla and Dharamshala and civil hospitals in Rohru and Rampur to hire manpower temporarily on outsource basis through authorised service provider agencies till March 31, 2021.

He was presiding over a meeting with senior officers of the health department through video-conferencing from Pathankot.

Thakur said that principals of medical colleges and controlling officers of hospitals have been directed to take necessary action immediately and send compliance report to the state government within three days.

He said that the decision was taken to ensure adequate manpower to effectively handle the Covid situation.



The CM said 130 nurses, 75 lab technicians, 79 Class-4 employees and 10 data-entry operators will be temporarily recruited on outsource basis.

Taking into consideration the excess number of doctors than the prescribed norms at a particular station the state had deployed five medical officers each on temporary-basis at Deen Dayal Upadhayay, Zonal Hospital, Shimla; Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College, Mandi at Ner Chowk; Zonal Hospital Dharamshala; and Pt Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College, Chamba to handle the Covid situation more effectively.

Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi assured the CM that all recruitments will be done within three days.

