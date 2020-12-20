₹2lakh in cash, jewellery stolen from Chandigarh’s Sec 3 house

A case of theft was registered at the Sector 3 police station after a woman reported that thieves had broken into her home in the same locality and decamped with cash and jewellery. (HT Photo)

Thieves broke into the locked house of a retired school principal in Sector 3 and stole Rs 2 lakh in cash and jewellery, police have said.

In her police complaint, Joginder Kaur said when she returned home from her daughter’s residence, where she stayed most of the time, she found a window broken and the house ransacked with ₹2lakh in cash and jewellery, including two gold chains, ring and bracelet missing.

A case of theft has been registered at the Sector 3 police station.