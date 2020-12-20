Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / ₹2lakh in cash, jewellery stolen from Chandigarh’s Sec 3 house

₹2lakh in cash, jewellery stolen from Chandigarh’s Sec 3 house

Retired school principal Joginder Kaur said when she returned home from her daughter’s residence she found a window broken and the house ransacked with ₹2lakh in cash and jewellery missing

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 22:52 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A case of theft was registered at the Sector 3 police station after a woman reported that thieves had broken into her home in the same locality and decamped with cash and jewellery. (HT Photo)

Thieves broke into the locked house of a retired school principal in Sector 3 and stole Rs 2 lakh in cash and jewellery, police have said.

In her police complaint, Joginder Kaur said when she returned home from her daughter’s residence, where she stayed most of the time, she found a window broken and the house ransacked with ₹2lakh in cash and jewellery, including two gold chains, ring and bracelet missing.

A case of theft has been registered at the Sector 3 police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Maybe in January’: Harsh Vardhan on first Covid-19 shot
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Bengal has set 3 dangerous trends in Indian politics: Amit Shah
by HT Correspondent
Health ministry body to hold urgent meeting over new Covid-19 strain in UK
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Shigella infection: Experts try to trace source in north Kerala’s Kozhikode
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Kerala’s stoppage time goal salvages 1-1 draw, prolongs East Bengal’s wait
by Press Trust of India
Dense fog alert for 6 districts of Rajasthan, cold wave likely in another 3
by Aabshar H Quazi
Fastest goal in Serie A history as Milan beats Sassuolo 2-1
by Associated Press
Two Manipuri films selected for Indian Panorama of IFFI 2020
by Sobhapati Samom
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.