Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 3.4mm rain cools down Chandigarh

3.4mm rain cools down Chandigarh

Brings down the maximum temperature from 37.8 degrees Celsius to 29.2 degrees Celsius for a short while.

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 19:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A fruit vendor braving the rain in Chandigarh on Saturday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

The 3.4mm rain on Saturday afternoon brought down the maximum temperature from 37.8 degrees Celsius to 29.2 degrees Celsius for a short while.

However, as the rain lasted for only around an hour, the temperature returned to a high of 34.4 degrees around 5.30pm.

Sunday onwards, the weather is expected to remain dry.

Officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, “A western disturbance was active in the region and wind up to 40km/h was blowing in the city. However, it is unlikely to affect the region from Sunday onwards and dry weather will follow.”



With this, IMD officials said, the temperature is likely to cross 40 degrees in the coming days.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature went down to 37.8 degrees from Friday’s 39.6 degrees. The minimum temperature saw only a slight change from 29.8 degrees to 29.2 degrees.

In the next three days, the maximum and minimum temperature will remain around 40 degrees and 29 degrees, respectively.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Two arrested for snatching chain of bizman Motilal Oswal’s wife
Jun 13, 2020 20:01 IST
Expats upset as Kerala insists covid-free certificate for chartered flights
Jun 13, 2020 19:56 IST
Reconsider reopening of Panjab University, teachers urge V-C
Jun 13, 2020 19:53 IST
Non-covid patients in J&K must get proper medical facilities: Bukhari
Jun 13, 2020 19:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.