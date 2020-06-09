Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 3.9 magnitude earthquake rattles Jammu & Kashmir

3.9 magnitude earthquake rattles Jammu & Kashmir

The epicentre of the earthquake was 14 kilometres north of Srinagar

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 13:29 IST

By ANI , Hindustan Times/Srinagar

((Shutterstock/Representative image))

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hit Jammu & Kashmir at 8.16 am on Tuesday.

J&K’s disaster management department said the epicentre of the earthquake was 14 kilometres north of Srinagar.

“An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit the UT at 8.16am, with epicentre at 34.21N, 74.85E, located 7 km south-east of Ganderbal and 14 km north of Srinagar,” said the department.

No casualty has been reported so far due to the quake.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Royal Ballet performs on empty streets in London
Jun 09, 2020 14:14 IST
Eight test positive at Sirmaur pharma unit; Himachal’s Covid-19 count climbs to 429
Jun 09, 2020 14:13 IST
Alia Bhatt gives house help ‘dream birthday’ surprise, cuts cake with her
Jun 09, 2020 14:07 IST
Amit Shah takes on Mamata Banerjee on virtual turf, seeks change in West Bengal
Jun 09, 2020 14:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.