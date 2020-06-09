3.9 magnitude earthquake rattles Jammu & Kashmir

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hit Jammu & Kashmir at 8.16 am on Tuesday.

J&K’s disaster management department said the epicentre of the earthquake was 14 kilometres north of Srinagar.

“An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 hit the UT at 8.16am, with epicentre at 34.21N, 74.85E, located 7 km south-east of Ganderbal and 14 km north of Srinagar,” said the department.

No casualty has been reported so far due to the quake.