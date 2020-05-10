3,900 leave for home towns from Bhiwani, Jhajjar

Nearly 3,900 migrant labourers — 2,800 from Jhajjar and 1,100 from Bhiwani —left for their native places in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

The 1,100 workers from Bhiwani were sent to Shamli cluster in Uttar Pradesh in 30 buses, while those from Jhajjar left in 45 buses. Moreover, 1,109 workers staying in Jhajjar left for Bihar in a Shramik Special train from Rohtak railway station.

Jhajjar deputy commissioner Jitender Kumar said 1,750 migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh had left for their native places in 45 buses.

“We had provided them packets of biscuits, masks, sanitisers and food. The workers boarded the buses and train after undergoing medical check-up at shelter homes,” he added.