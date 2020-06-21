Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 3 bodies on rail tracks identified: Mother killed herself, children

3 bodies on rail tracks identified: Mother killed herself, children

The 40-year-old woman reportedly suffered from mental health problems and jumped on the tracks with her children, aged nine, seven and three, officials said.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 23:03 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Ambala

A 40-year-old woman jumped before a train with three of her children on June 17, of which one has survived. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The bodies of a woman and two children found on the rail track of the Ambala-Delhi section near Ambala Cantonment on June 17 have been identified in an apparent case of suicide, government railway police (GRP) officials at the city’s railway station said on Sunday. The third child found injured near the track has survived.

The 40-year-old woman reportedly suffered from mental health problems and jumped on the tracks with her children, aged nine, seven and three, officials said. Their father could be traced after the seven-year-old survivor, admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, regained consciousness, they added.

The father and a sarpanch of the village he belonged to met the GRP officials on Saturday to narrate the sequence of events.

According to the station in-charge, GRP, Chanderbhushan Sharma, that the survivor had said his mother took him and his siblings to the rail track in the evening while his father was at work. “Someone noticed them and asked them to leave the place, but the mother returned, tightening her grip on the children, not letting them go, and they were crushed to death.”



“The injured boy was discharged on Saturday from PGIMER. His father also told us that his wife was mentally disturbed and used to often get angry. She was being treated at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment,” Sharma added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

GMCH-32 staff crunch hits ₹5lakh PM-JAY health cover scheme
Jun 21, 2020 23:17 IST
Ambala Station staffer, 52, falls on tracks, run over by train
Jun 21, 2020 23:12 IST
Chelsea fight back to earn 2-1 win at struggling Villa
Jun 21, 2020 23:15 IST
Maharashtra Covid tally reaches 1.32 lakh, numbers hide a success story
Jun 21, 2020 23:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.