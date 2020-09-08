3 Chandigarh residents fall prey to online fraud

Three persons from different parts of city fell prey to online fraud, losing more than Rs 30,000 between them after callers asked them to share payment links to sell sanitisers, buy a camera and deposit money for a job.

Atul Rai, a resident of GMCH Residential Complex, Sector-32B, complained to the Chandigarh police cyber cell that a man posing as a defence personnel had defrauded his mother of Rs 14,995.

Rai said his mother sold sanitisers and received a response to her Indiamart advertisement on June 19 for the product. The caller said he was from the Army and asked for her Google Pay link. As she didn’t have an account, she asked Rai to accept the payment and the caller sent his identity and canteen card in the name of Jora Singh to convince him. After this, Rs 10,000 through the BHIM UPI app and Rs 4,995 using Google Pay were deducted from Rai’s SBI account.

A case was registered under sections 120B, 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at police station 4.

In another case, Vivek of Sector 38W said he was searching for data entry and back office jobs when he got a call from a man claiming he was from Datafortune Solutions and offering online jobs.

In his complaint to the police, Vivek said the caller asked him to deposit Rs 4,000 as service charge, after which he could not be contacted.

A case under sections 120B and 420 of the IPC was registered at the Maloya police station.

Sandeep a resident of Sector-30 reported that he responded to a Facebook post on sale of a digital Nikon D7500 camera and paid Rs 11,050 for it, but no delivery was made.

A case under sections 120B and 420 of the IPC was registered at the Industrial Area police station.