3 elderly men succumb to Covid in Chandigarh, toll reaches 23

As many as three deaths related to Covid-19 were added to Chandigarh’s tally on Friday, taking the toll to 23.

The three men, all aged above 60, died over the past two days. Meanwhile, with 47 fresh cases, the city’s infection count climbed to 1,374, with 530 still active. Also, with 43 more patients recovering and being sent back home, the total number of those cured has touched 820.

The first fatality has been reported from the civil hospital in Sector 48, where an 82-year-old man of Sector 7 died on Thursday.

He was admitted to GMCH, Sector 32, with complaint of chest pain and breathlessness and found Covid-19 positive on July 24.

“He was an old treated case of pulmonary tuberculosis and had the condition of diabetes mellitus. He was shifted to the Sector 48 hospital on July 27. He had suffered acute respiratory infection and was kept on oxygen there. On August 6, he was intubated and put on mechanical ventilation. He had a sudden cardiac arrest and could not be revived in spite of all efforts,” stated a health department release.

A 77-year-old man from Sector 45 also died at the same hospital on Friday. A patient of diabetes and hypertension, he was diagnosed with the infection at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, on August 1. He had been on oxygen support.

The third case is of a 62-year-old man from Sector 39, who was declared brought dead at GMSH, Sector 16, on Thursday. He tested positive for Covid-19 posthumously.

FOUR DOCTORS AMONG 47 FRESH CASES

Among the fresh cases, there are four doctors and one attendant from PGIMER and GMCH.

PGIMER medical superintendent Dr AK Gupta’s personal secretary has also contracted the infection.

“My personal secretary and his brother have tested positive, following which I have been suggested to go for home quarantine for some time. I don’t have any symptoms right now,” said Dr Gupta.

Meanwhile, after a senior assistant posted in the office of executive engineer (CP division 2, roads) in Sector 9 was tested positive, the premises were sealed.

Others found infected include a private bank employee working in Mohali and a jewellery shop worker who lives in Sector 35.

The new cases are spread across the city, including Sectors 15, 16, 20, 21, 24, 26, 32 , 35, 37, 40, 41, 46, 52, 55 and 56 besides Maloya, Burail, Manimajra, Dhanas, and Bapu Dham Colony. As many as 11 have come positive through antigen testing.