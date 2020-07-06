3 health workers, 4 education staffers among 21 fresh Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh

The education department at the UT secretariat’s additional deluxe building in Sector 9 sealed on Monday. Its nine employees have tested positive in the past three days. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The UT health department on Monday confirmed that three healthcare workers and four employees of the education department are among 21 fresh Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh, which took the total count to 487.

Three healthcare workers of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, one of whom is from Nayagaon in Mohali, and one nurse of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research have tested positive.

The 30-year-old woman staffer of the PGIMER resides on the institute’s campus and has performed duties at the Covid-19 hospital.

The GMCH health workers include a 48-year-old doctor, who resides in Sector 32, and a 40-year-old male staffer from Daria village. They are workplace contacts of a previous positive case.

While no employee has been quarantined at the PGIMER, seven contacts of GMCH health workers have tested negative so far while more contacts are being sampled, said officials.

The health department also confirmed that four workplace contacts of a previously diagnosed staffer of the UT education department in Sector 9 have been reported positive. These include two women, aged 34 and 44, from Dadumajra and Sector 40, respectively, besides two men, aged 25 and 37, from Sector 20 and Behlana, respectively.

NUMBER OF RECOVERED PATIENTS CROSSES 400 MARK

The remaining cases have been reported from Sectors 15, 21, 30, 31, 32 and 38 besides Daria.

Meanwhile, in a positive development, the number of recovered patients crossed the 400 mark, with six more being discharged on Monday. They include three from Khuda Alisher and remaining from Sectors 22 and 41 and Ram Darbar. The number of recoveries stands at 401 and active cases at 80.

Four family contacts of a previously positive case of Sector 30 have contracted the infection. They include four females, aged 16, 22, 26, and 55.

A 61-year-old woman and a five-year-old boy are among two family contacts of a patient who have tested positive in Sector 21.

Three family contacts of a previous positive case of Daria have also been found infected. They include two girls, aged 11 and 15, and a 43-year-old man.

A 67-year-old woman from Sector 38 and a 39-year-old woman from Sector 15 have also tested positive. The former has nine family contacts, who are asymptomatic, while the other has two family contacts, who have tested negative.

A 42-year-old man, who was working in Ambala and had travel history to Gurugram, has been found infected in Sector 32. He had four family members and a domestic help in contact.

A 64-year-old man from Khuda Lahora, working in Punjab, and a nine-year-old boy from Sector 31, who is a contact of a previous case from the area, have also tested positive.

EDUCATION DEPT, COLLEGE EMPLOYEES CAN WORK FROM HOME

After nine employees of the education department working on the first floor of the additional deluxe building of the UT secretariat in Sector 9 tested positive for Covid-19 in the past three days, the administration on Monday directed teaching and non-teaching staff will not be asked to come to offices and government and aided colleges, unless there is emergent work. They have been allowed to work from home till July 31.

The administration also directed its employees not to have lunch together in groups in canteen or rooms in the UT Secretariat.

While the education department had sealed offices of director, higher education and school education, and other rooms on the first floor on Sunday, Chandigarh Police headquarters, which too are located in the same building, were closed for sanitisation for two days on Monday. All the wings and office staff have been asked to work from home, in the orders issued by Manoj Kumar Meena, superintendent of police (SP, headquarters).

Several offices of the UT engineering department also operate from the additional deluxe building.

Mukesh Anand, UT chief engineer, said: “We have asked office-in-charges to call minimal personnel. They have been asked to sit in the deluxe building till sanitisation is over.”

Meanwhile, concerned over spike in cases, UT administrator VPS Badnore on Monday shared on Twitter: “The increase in Covid positive cases in Chandigarh is worrying; stringent steps are being taken to combat the situation. Inflow of patients without formal reference to PGIMER needs to be monitored.”

Even in his interaction with deputy commissioners of Panchkula and Mohali in the Monday’s war room meeting, Badnore urged the neighbouring states to treat non-critical patients on their own.