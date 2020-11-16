Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / 3 held for bursting crackers in Chandigarh

3 held for bursting crackers in Chandigarh

A case was registered against three persons from Sector 38 under section 188 of the IPC

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 23:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Despite a ban in Chandigarh, people set off firecrackers on Diwali day. (HT Photo)

Even as 11 persons were arrested and bailed out on Diwali for violating the ban imposed by the Chandigarh administration on bursting crackers, three other persons from Sector 38 were booked for the offence on Monday.

A case was registered under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 39 police station after a woman resident of sector 38 dialled the police on Sunday to complain that her neighbours Rakesh Mehta, Arun Mehta and one unidentified person were bursting crackers on Sunday.

The trio were arrested and later bailed out.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Quad navies ready for high intensity Malabar phase 2, China watches
Nov 16, 2020 20:48 IST
‘On my watch!’: Trump boasts about Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine efficacy
Nov 16, 2020 23:10 IST
In 2-line tweet, Prashant Kishor throws many punches at ex-boss Nitish Kumar
Nov 16, 2020 20:50 IST
Check treatment, testing of Covid patients in Delhi pvt hospitals: MHA
Nov 16, 2020 21:47 IST

latest news

Snowfall strands Adityanath, Trivendra Singh Rawat in Kedarnath for hours
Nov 16, 2020 23:13 IST
3 held bursting firecrackers in Chandigarh
Nov 16, 2020 23:19 IST
Woman gets extortion call seeking Rs 10 lakh for lost phone with sensitive data
Nov 16, 2020 23:10 IST
2 pedestrians dead after being hit by speeding car
Nov 16, 2020 23:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.