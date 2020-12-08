Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / 3 held for drug peddling in Ludhiana, 6.7-kg opium recovered

3 held for drug peddling in Ludhiana, 6.7-kg opium recovered

Accused men arrested from Mundian and Jhande villages

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 23:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Man accused of drug peddling in custody of Ludhiana police on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Three men were arrested in two separate case of drug peddling on Tuesday and 6.7-kg opium was recovered from their possession.

In the first case, Jamalpur police arrested two men near Mundian on the basis of a tip-off and recovered 5.2-kg opium from them. The accused have been identified as Jagtar Singh of New Guru Nanak Nagar and Gurdeep Singh of Noorpur Mand village in Machhiwara.

A case has been under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act. The SHO said police are questioning the accused to find out from where they were smuggling the contraband.

In another case, Sadar police arrested Om Parkash of Behraich, Uttar Pradesh, and recovered 1.5 kg opium.

Inspector Jagdev Singh, SHO at Sadar police station, said the accused was arrested from Jhande village on the basis of a tip-off. A case has been registered under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of NDPS Act.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt not ready to repeal farm laws, say farmer leaders after meet with Shah
Dec 08, 2020 23:40 IST
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
Dec 08, 2020 22:15 IST
‘Should I go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
Dec 08, 2020 23:21 IST
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Dec 08, 2020 19:28 IST

latest news

SCERT puts NTSE mock test question paper, answer key online
Dec 08, 2020 23:34 IST
Ghaziabad: Two held for injuring 30-year-old man, robbing his car
Dec 08, 2020 23:31 IST
Noida waives off ₹1.4 cr advertising fee of businessmen
Dec 08, 2020 23:31 IST
Noida: Over 120 health workers get Covid-19 infection during treatment of positive patients
Dec 08, 2020 23:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.