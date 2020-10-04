Sections
3 held for killing migrant woman worker collecting paddy grain in their field

Harwinder Saini, Parveen Saini and Rohit Saini had an altercation with the woman after which she was run over by a tractor-reaper, police said

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 23:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Investigations revealed that the killers had dumped the body in an area close by. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/For representation)

A man, his brother and son were arrested by the Dera Bassi police on Saturday for the death of a 42-year-old woman migrant worker after her foot was crushed under a tractor-reaper when she refused to leave their fields while collecting leftover paddy grain.

The family members of the deceased later blocked the Barwala road demanding justice.

Mithlesh, a migrant worker living in Bhagat Singh Nagar on Barwala road, had reportedly gone to the fields to pick leftover paddy grains from the fields when the three men who owned place asked her to leave. She refused and the four had a heated argument after which Mithlesh’s foot accidentally came under the reaper and was crushed, police said. She died on the spot.

A reaper, mounted on a tractor, is used to cut the crops.



Dera Bassi station house officer (SHO) Satinder Singh said Harwinder Saini, his brother Parveen Saini and son Rohit Saini were arrested for murder and produced in a local court before being sent to two-day police remand.

Satinder Singh said Mithlesh was a labourer who had ventured with two of her children into fields owned by the Sainis. She was nowhere to be found when the children looked for her at lunchtime. They then brought their maternal uncle and other relatives to the spot after the Sainis refused to answer their queries.

The family members informed the police after spotting some pieces of Mithlesh’s clothing and her tiffin box.

Investigations revealed that the Sainis had dumped the body in an area close by. It was then recovered and kept in the Civil Hospital mortuary, the SHO said.

Mithlesh’s family members ended their protests after police assured them of help.

