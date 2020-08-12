Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 3 IAS, 8 HCS officers posted as district municipal chiefs

3 IAS, 8 HCS officers posted as district municipal chiefs

Posts have been created recently to accelerate development activities of all municipal committees and councils across Haryana

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 23:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Haryana government has posted three IAS and eight HCS officers as district municipal commissioners (DMCs), the posts created recently to accelerate development activities of all municipal committees and councils across the state.

The DMCs have been given many powers currently being exercised by the deputy commissioners and director, urban local bodies department, over the municipal committees and councils, an official spokesperson said.

The three IAS officers who have been posted as DMCs are Jai Krishan Abhir (Mahendergarh), Sangeeta Tetarwal (Sirsa) and Monika Gupta (Palwal).

The eight HCS officers are Dinesh Singh Yadav (Nuh), Kuldhir Singh (Kaithal), Ashima Sangwan (Jhajjar), Amrita Singh (Bhiwani), Samwartak Singh Khangwal (Fatehabad), Sushil Kumar (Jind), and Narender Pal Malik (Kurukshetra).



In the remaining districts, the commissioners of the municipal corporations will act as the district municipal commissioners in addition to their present duties.

Meanwhile , Haryana government has posted four 2018-batch IAS officers as sub-divisional officers (SDOs), while two IAS officers of 2016 batch have been posted as additional deputy commissioners (ADCs).

The 2018-batch IAS officers given new assignments are Akhil Pilani (SDO, Thanesar), Aprajita ( SDO, Ballabgarh), Ayush Sinha (SDO Karnal), and Sachin Gupta (SDO, Ambala).

The 2016-batch IAS officers are Rahul Narwal (ADC and secretary, RTA, Bhiwani) and Abhishek Meena (ADC and secretary, RTA, Mahendergarh).

Preeti, a 2015-batch IAS officer, who is currently posted as Bhiwani ADC has been posted as ADC and secretary, RTA, Ambala.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

HC allows 16-year-old rape survivor to terminate pregnancy
Aug 12, 2020 23:28 IST
Second sero survey results in another week: Jain
Aug 12, 2020 23:28 IST
Students held for protesting at DU’s arts faculty
Aug 12, 2020 23:27 IST
‘Forced to work in Covid-19 ward’, nursing student jumps off hostel building in Uttar Pradesh
Aug 12, 2020 23:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.