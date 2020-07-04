3 Kotkapura men held for June 30 Moga blast

Sections
Police say accused learnt bomb-making on the internet as one of them wanted to take revenge with his ex-employer

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 23:54 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Police on Saturday arrested three persons in connection with a low-intensity blast that took place in a market in the Moga district’s Baghapurana sub-division on June 30.

A courier company employee, Chhotu Ram (47), was injured in the explosion.

The police claimed that the accused learnt bomb-making from the internet and planted a trigger bomb at the site.

The accused were identified as Sandeep, his brother Manoj and friend Anup Singh, all residents of Kothe Sainian of the Kotkapura sub-division in the Faridkot district.



Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmanbir Singh Gill said the blast was planned by Sandeep over a dispute with his old employer Raju. “Sandeep used to work at Raju’s kulcha shop till a year ago and was fired. He then started working with his brother by selling kulchas on the roadside. But since he made less sale due to Raju’s shop he decided to teach him a lesson. He along with his brother Manoj and Anup purchased raw material and prepared a pipe bomb. Later, using construction material they made it to look like a brick,” he said.

“Around 4am on June 30, Anup placed the bomb near the shutter of Raju’s shop. But Raju moved the bomb and it did not set off. Later in the evening, when Chottu Ram moved the bomb it exploded,” he added.

