₹3-lakh 'shagun', diamond ring stolen from Chandigarh wedding

₹3-lakh ‘shagun’, diamond ring stolen from Chandigarh wedding

The purse belonged to the bride’s couple and contained ‘shagun’ envelopes gifted to the couple.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 01:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Wedding celebrations turned sour after a purse containing Rs 3 lakh ‘shagun’, a diamond ring and two mobile phones was stolen from a hotel in Sector 22 on Wednesday afternoon.

The complainant, Usha Thakur, resident of Sector 49, told the police that her daughter’s wedding function was organised at Hotel Sunbeam in Sector 22. She was carrying a purse in which she had kept the ‘shagun’ envelopes gifted to the couple. Later, she found her purse missing and sounded the police.

Police officials privy to the matter said they had obtained CCTV footage and videos of the function from the hotel and the wedding photographer. The latter had identified the thief as an unknown masked man, who was posing as a relative of the family, and had left the venue with the purse. Police said efforts are on to trace the thief.

A case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 17 police station.

