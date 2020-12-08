Sections
3 masked men open fire at advocate’s assistant in Ludhiana

The victim said one of the accused and his accomplice had tried to murder him earlier and a case had been registered

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 23:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Three motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at the assistant of an advocate in Ishar Nagar on Monday morning.

The victim, Sushil Kumar, 40, of Ishar Nagar, escaped unhurt. The accused managed to escape but were captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Kumar identified one of the accused as Karanvir Singh Walia of Hargobind Nagar.

He said that Walia and his accomplice had attempted to murder him in March 2019, following which a case was registered at the Division Number 6 police station, and an inquiry was marked to AIG (crime branch), Patiala.



Kumar said he was on his way to Patiala for the hearing of the case, when the incident took place.

Kumar said that at 7am, minutes after he had left the house in his car, three masked men on motorcycles fired two shots at him.

One of the bullets had hit the windowpane on the driver side, and crossed after breaking the windowpane on the opposite end, while the other hit the bonnet.

After the accused left the spot, he sounded the police. Two bullet shells have been recovered.

He added that he had noticed the accused roaming near his house at 6.30am when he was washing his car.

Assistant sub-inspector Ashwani Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that a case has been registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (common intention) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act against Karanvir Singh Walia and his two unidentified accomplices. Police have launched a manhunt for their arrest.

