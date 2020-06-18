Three men who acquired weapons for Sector 33 firing arrested

Chandigarh SSP Nilambari Jagadale interacting with mediapersons after the three men were arrested in the Sector 33 firing case on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Chandigarh Police in true Bollywood thriller style on Thursday arrested three persons who provided logistical support to gunmen who opened fire at the Sector 33 bungalow of hotelier and businessman Rakesh Singla to target his younger brother, liquor baron Arvind Singla on May 31.

In a dramatic face-off and surrender, Shiva Veeran alias Shiva and Param Dutt alias Lucky were rounded up after police were given a tip-off that two men involved in the case would meet Rajinder Singh, a municipal corporation employee at Maloya to discuss a case of bail. After a naka was set up near the Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Maloya, two men on a motorcycle came from the dumping ground area but on spotting the police tried to flee and skidded.

Brandished pistols

They then brandished pistols but after a heated exchange of words with the policemen put down their weapons on the road and surrendered.

One pistol with two magazines, each with seven live cartridges of .32 bore were recovered from Shiva and one pistol with two magazines each with seven live cartridges from Lucky.

Apart from acquiring weapons Shiva had also provided shelter to Karan, one of the gunmen who had been arrested. Lucky’s role so far is not clear.

Five persons had fired around 17 shots at Singla’s bungalow and police had recovered shells of .9mm and .32 bore pistols from the spot.

“The firing was done on instructions of Deepu Banur alias Deepak from Ambala jail. He was making calls on WhatsApp to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and shooters who committed the crime in Sector-33 Chandigarh,” Nilambari Jagadale, senior superintendent of police (SSP), had said earlier.

The three accused in the custody of Chandigarh Police on Thursday. ( Keshav Singh/HT )

Deepak’s disclosure led to Sahab’s arrest

Deepak, who was brought on production warrants from Ambala to Chandigarh, told police during interrogation that he had provided weapons to the gunmen for the Sector 33 shootout.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Jagadale said, “Deepu had arranged for the weapons for the shooters. He had asked two of his men, Gurpreet alias Goldy and Sunny Ghumana, to take the weapons from one Sahab Singh alias Sabha and provide the same to the shooters.”

Police then raided various spots in Banur on Thursday and arrested Sahab who said he had hidden a pistol and ammunition in the forest area in Sector 50 and in front of the Gaushala in Sector 45, Chandigarh. Two pistols and some cartridges had been given to Gurpreet alias Goldy and Sunny Ghumana.

Till reports last came in, police had recovered one pistol along with two magazine and 14 live cartridges of .9mm.

More details of how the crime were committed will emerge once all three are interrogated.