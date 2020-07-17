Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 3 NCR districts account for 50% active cases in Haryana

3 NCR districts account for 50% active cases in Haryana

Thursday Tally: Faridabad, Gurugram and Sonepat also add 371 fresh infections to state’s patient count, push it to 24,002

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 01:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

As per a medical bulletin, 518 infected patients recovered on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 18,185. (Representative picture: Bloomberg)

Haryana reported 696 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, taking the cumulative number of positive cases to 24,002.

Three infected patients, two from Panipat and one from Jhajjar, succumbed to the respiratory illness on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 322. The number of active patients on Thursday was 5,495.

About 53% of the new infections reported on Thursday were from the national capital region (NCR) districts of Faridabad (170), Gurugram (142) and Sonepat (59). These three border districts also accounted for 50% of the active infections.

RECOVERIES REACH 18,185



As per a medical bulletin, 518 infected patients recovered on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries to 18,185.



Interestingly, about 55% of the recoveries on Thursday were registered in Faridabad, Gurugram and Sonepat. The recovery rate on Thursday continued to be over 75% and there was also an improvement in the fatality rate that stood at 1.34%.

The bulletin said there were 84 critically ill patients, including 20 on ventilator support, while 5,411 infected persons had mild symptoms.

Among other districts, Rewari reported 84 new cases followed by Ambala (45), Panipat (36), Palwal (25), Hisar (21), Panchkula and Jhajjar (18 each), Mahendergarh (16), Fatehabad (15), Rohtak (14), Sirsa (9), Kurukshetra and Bhiwani (8 each), Kaithal (5), Jind (2) and Yamunanagar (1).

Karnal, Nuh and Charkhi Dadri did not report any fresh case on Thursday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mann slams Punjab govt over abolition of posts in water resources dept
Jul 17, 2020 01:51 IST
Centre’s ordinances: Haryana arhtiyas’ body extends support to farmers’ protest
Jul 17, 2020 01:48 IST
Sand mining on Yamuna banks: NGT takes notice, forms joint committee
Jul 17, 2020 01:47 IST
Vasundhara Raje helping Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, says BJP ally Beniwal
Jul 17, 2020 01:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.