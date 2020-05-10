Sections
3 new Covid-19 cases from Bapu Dham, Chandigarh’s count 173

Updated: May 10, 2020 16:52 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Bapu Dham Colony now has 110 infected persons. (HT FILE)

With three new Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday morning, the total count in the city now is 173.

All the cases are from the Bapu Dham Colony hotspot, which now has 110 infected persons.

The test results of a 62-year-old person who died at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector32, on Saturday night, also came back positive.

With this, the number of fatalities is now up to three. The steepest spike of 21 cases was also reported in the city on Saturday.



