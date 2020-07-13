3 new medical colleges to come up in Haryana

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has accorded approval to set up three new medical colleges in Sirsa, Kaithal and Yamunanagar.

An official spokesperson said doctorate of medicine in cardiology at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, will also be started.

The medical college in Sirsa would be set up on the land of Haryana agricultural university, whereas in Kaithal, the medical college would be built in Sarpankheri village. In Yamunanagar, the medical college would come up on a panchayat land, he added.