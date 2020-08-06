Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 3 of family hurt in road mishap in Chandigarh

3 of family hurt in road mishap in Chandigarh

Were hit by a truck near Dusshera ground in Sector 56

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 22:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Three members of a family selling boiled eggs near Dusshera ground in Sector 56 were injured after being hit by a Verka truck on Wednesday night.

The victims have been identified as Ramesh, his wife Geeta and son Neeraj. They were rushed to GMSH-16 and discharged after treatment.

Ramesh said the truck was parked inside the Dusshera ground and hit them after breaking the railing on the median. A case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver at Sector 39 police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Aug 07, 2020 01:45 IST
Politics over hooch tragedy: Punjab ministers want Bajwa, Dullo out; MPs stay defiant
Aug 07, 2020 01:37 IST
Maharashtra CET cell to hold 3rd round as 306 PG medical seats in government institutes lie vacant
Aug 07, 2020 01:31 IST
Artist duo sculpt eco-friendly cow dung Ganesha idols
Aug 07, 2020 01:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.