3 phones recovered from inmates at Chandigarh’s Burail Jail

Police are investigating if the phones were used to execute any crime from jail

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 20:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Closed-circuit television cameras installed in jail barracks helped the authorities recover three mobile phones, including a smartphone, during surprise checking at Chandigarh Model Jail, also known as Burial Jail, on Saturday night.

The phones were recovered from inmates Ravinder Singh, alias Kali, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang; Rajan Bhatti, alias Rajbir; and Pardeep, alias Naggad. A case has been registered against them at the Sector-49 police station, said Amandeep Singh, deputy superintendent, Model Jail.

The inspection was conducted following a tip-off. The phones were recovered from barrack number 10. Police are investigating if the phones were used to execute any crime from jail.

