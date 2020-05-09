3 suicides in 24 hours in Dhanas

In the last 24 hours, three suicides were reported in Dhanas village, Chandigarh, the police said on Saturday.

As per the police, a 40-year-old man working as a contractual employee at the post graduate institute of medical education and research (PGIMER), committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan ceiling at home on Saturday. Investigating officials said, the deceased—Madan Lal, a resident of Dhanas, allegedly had a huge quarrel with his family on Friday night. His family said he had locked himself up in his room and on the next day took the extreme step. The exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, but at prima facie police have ruled out foul play. His body was discovered around 10 am.

Dhanas is a village panchayat and home to several densely populated colonies of migrants.

Nearly four hours later, a second suicide was reported from Aman Colony in Dhanas. Police said, the deceased—35-year-old Birbal—worked for a private company in Mohali and since the lockdown, he was alone at home. The police did not find any suicide note from the house.

The third suicide case was reported late on Friday night, when 22-year-old Neelam, resident of EWS colony, allegedly jumped off the fourth floor of her house, after a dispute with her brother. Police said that the brother would get drunk regularly, and that night Neelam was persuading her brother not to drink so much. However, what began as a small argument led to a bitter quarrel and in the heat of the moment she jumped off the building. The police said the family is in a state of shock.

Kachi colony in Dhanas also falls under the containment zone and so far, two positive Covid cases have been reported from the area. However, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nilambari Jagadale said, “The three suicides were committed due to ongoing family disputes. So far, we cannot connect the three suicide cases to Covid, but we are waiting for the reports.”

Sarangpur police station officials have initiated inquest proceedings in the three cases under Section 174 of CrPc, but are waiting for the post mortem reports from the hospital. In all three cases, hospital authorities are testing whether the deceased were Covid positive.