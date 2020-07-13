Sections
30 fresh cases take Himachal's Covid-19 tally to 1,243

Twenty-one cases were reported in Solan, four in Hamirpur, three in Kangra and one each in Mandi and Shimla districts

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 21:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Dharamshala

(Representative Image/HT )

Thirty more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 1,243.

Twenty-one cases were reported in Solan, four in Hamirpur, three in Kangra and one each in Mandi and Shimla districts.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati said a 53-year-old man and his 21-year-old son had tested positive in the district. The patients had travelled to Noida and returned home on July 9. A 32-year-old man, who had returned from Delhi on July 6, tested positive.

All three were institutionally quarantined at Alampur and have been shifted to a Covid-care centre in Baijnath.



The district’s tally has climbed to 312, of which 261 people have recovered and two have succumbed to the disease. The recovery rate stands at 83.6%.

A taxi driver from Jogindernagar sub-division of Mandi district also tested positive. The man had returned from Delhi and was under institutional quarantine.

In Solan, 15 workers of a Baddi-based industrial unit have tested positive. Four cases have been reported in Nalagarh area and two in Bilawali.

Four cases have been detected in Hamirpur and one in Shimla, details of which are awaited.

292 ACTIVE CASES, 927 CURED

Since the outbreak, Himachal has recorded 1,243 cases, of which 927 have been cured while there are 292 active cases. Nine people have succumbed to the contagion while 13 patients have migrated. Till date, 1,01,196 samples have been tested.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 312 cases, followed by Hamirpur with 276 cases. Solan has 208 cases, Una 141, Chamba 61, Shimla 60, Bilaspur 52, Sirmaur 46, Mandi 40, Kinnaur 35, Kullu eight and Lahaul-Spiti district has four cases.

