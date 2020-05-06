30-year-old Covid-19 patient succumbs at PGIMER, Jalandhar reports fifth fatality

Sections
Victim had tested positive on April 30, eight of the victim’s contacts have also tested positive for the virus in Jalandhar

Updated: May 06, 2020 15:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Jalandhar

The Doaba region of Punjab, which comprises four districts, has reported 327 Covid-19 cases so far. (Representative Image/Reuters )

A city-based Covid-19 patient succumbed to the disease at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old patient, who is a resident of Qazi Mohalla, became the fifth Covid-19 fatality from the district, which has so far reported 137 cases.

The victim had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on April 30 at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. He had been referred to PGIMER by a private hospital in Jalandhar.

Meanwhile, eight of his contacts, including three women, aged between five and 63 years, from Qazzi Mohalla and Rasta Mohalla, also tested positive for the virus in Jalandhar.



The Doaba region of Punjab, which comprises four districts, has reported 327 Covid-19 cases so far. Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar has reported cases 85, Hoshiarpur 88 and Kapurthala 17 cases.

