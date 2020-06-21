Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 30-year-old man held with 26 banned injections, country-made pistol in Chandigarh

30-year-old man held with 26 banned injections, country-made pistol in Chandigarh

Case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 00:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Buprenorphine and Pheniramine Maleate injections are misused by addicts as inexpensive alternatives to hard drugs. (HT FILE)

A 30-year-old Ram Darbar resident was arrested with 26 banned injections and a country-made pistol, the police said on Saturday.

Accused Samdarsh Kumar was held by the police patrolling team near T-point on the Sector 39A/B dividing road in Chandigarh on June 19, when he was walking on the cycling track.

On checking, police recovered 26 injections of Buprenorphine and Pheniramine Maleate, along with a country-made pistol and six live cartridges from his possession. Kumar was arrested. A case was registered under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act.

21-YEAR-OLD HELD WITH 22 BANNED INJECTIONS



Meanwhile, a 21-year-old Banur resident was also arrested with banned injections, the police said on Saturday. The accused was identified as Dildar Khan. He was arrested near beatbox, Sector 56, and 22 injections of Buprenorphine and Pheniramine Maleate were found from his possession during checking. These injections are misused by addicts as inexpensive alternatives to hard drugs. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered.



