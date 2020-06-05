Sections
Home / Chandigarh / 30-year-old man running lab commits suicide

30-year-old man running lab commits suicide

Was battling depression after son’s death and also getting panic attacks in the last few days, says wife

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 00:33 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Ludhiana A 30-year-old many allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan at his Jethi Nagar home in Khanna on Thursday.

Married six years ago, was running a laboratory near Khanna’s Sahara Hospital and was also battling depression after the death of his son two years ago.

According to a statement from his wife, who found his body in his room, he had also had been getting anxiety attacks for the last few days.

The police conducted an autopsy and initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 and handed over the body to the relatives.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Last Shramik train with migrants expected to depart for Manipur soon
Jun 05, 2020 00:34 IST
Man battling depression after son’s death commits suicide
Jun 05, 2020 00:33 IST
Wet PPE, N95 masks: Ambulance services struggle to cope with rain and humidity
Jun 05, 2020 00:30 IST
BKC Covid centre to resume functioning from Friday: BMC
Jun 05, 2020 00:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.