30-year-old man shot dead in Amritsar’s Jandiala Guru town

Victim was shot three times - twice in the head and once in the waist; had been booked twice under the NDPS Act

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 12:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Amritsar

(Representative Image)

A 30-year-old man was shot dead in Jyotisar locality of Jandiala Guru town, 20 km from the district headquarters, police said on Thursday.

The victim, Baljinder Singh, alias Billu, of Shekhupur locality in Jandiala Guru, was shot three times, twice in the head and once in the waist, said station house officer (SHO) Upkar Singh.

The incident took place around 10.30pm, police said. “On Wednesday night, we got information about a firing incident. When we reached there, we saw the victim lying in a pool of blood. Baljinder was identified by checking the registration papers of his scooter,” the SHO said.

He said, “We believe a quarrel took place between the victim and the accused before he was shot dead.”



A pistol was recovered from Baljinder’s scooter.

He had been booked twice under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said. Baljinder was addicted to drugs and had been booked for peddling narcotics, the SHO said.

A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

