300 stranded tourists rescued near Atal Tunnel

More than 300 tourists stranded in snow near the Atal Tunnrel in Rohtang Pass were rescued safely by Kullu police on Sunday, even as the state meteorological department issued an orange alert for Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts for January 5, forecasting heavy snowfall which was likely to hamper transportation, water and electricity supplies.

The tourists who were rescued had left from Manali on Saturday morning for Lahaul, but were forced to return at night after not getting accommodation. Their vehicles were then stranded near the tunnel because of snow and slippery roads, said superintendent of police (SP) Kullu Gaurav Singh.

Lahaul and Spiti police then coordinated with their counterparts in Kullu to clear the tunnel.

As many as 70 vehicles, including 14 multi utility vehicles (Maruti Gypsy), a 48 seater bus, a 24 seater police bus and a police quick reaction team (QRT) were deployed for the rescue mission, Singh said.

Meanwhile, even as snowfall continued in the higher reaches and rain in the middle and lower hills on Sunday, the road to Dodra Kawar in Shimla district’s Chanshal, which received 60cm fresh snow, was blocked.

Gondla received 21cm snow, Koksar 13cm, Pooh in Kinnaur district received 10cm, Manali 9 cm and Kalpa 6cm.

Apart from this, Keylong received 9mm rain, Bilaspur 8mm, Dharamshala 7.8mm while Shimla and Solan recorded 3mm rain each.

Rain and snow was forecast by the MET department in the state up to January 6.

Yellow warnings were also issued for the higher, middle and lower hills for January 4 and for the lower hills for January 5.

Manmohan Singh, director of the state MET department, said weather was likely to remain clear after that till January 9.

“Minimum temperatures increased by two to three degrees while maximum temperatures went down by five to six degrees during the last 24 hours” he added.

Shimla on Sunday recorded a low of 5.9°Celsius and Kufri 3.1°C.

Prominent tourist destinations including Manali, Dalhousie and Dharamshala and recorded minimum temperatures of -1.4°C, -0.4°C and 5.4°C, respectively.

Una recorded a low of 7.7°C , Solan 4.5°C , Bilaspur 6.5°C, Hamirpur 6.8°C, Nahan 8.1°C, Mandi 6.1°C and Kalpa -0.6°C in .

Keylong, headquarters of tribal district Lahaul-Spiti remained the coldest place in the state at -6.1°C minimum temperature.