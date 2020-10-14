31 more succumb, 549 test +ve for Covid-19 in Punjab

The pandemic continued its decline in Punjab on Wednesday, with 549 fresh cases and 31 deaths being reported, down from 692 and 34, respectively, on Tuesday.

Maximum casualties were registered in Mohali (9), followed by Jalandhar (5), Ludhiana and Patiala (3 each). Bathinda witnessed the maximum cases (68, followed by Ludhiana (64) and Patiala (51).

According to a medical bulletin, the number of infections has risen to 1,25,760, of which 7,760 are still active. As many as 3,925 people have died while 1,14,075 have recovered, including 970 discharged on Wednesday. Recovery rate stands at 90.7%.

While 32 critical patients are on ventilator, 176 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said. A total of 22,18,914 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, including 29,447 on Wednesday.