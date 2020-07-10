31 test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal; count mounts to 1,171

Thirty-one more people tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal on Friday, taking the state’s count to 1,171.

Sixteen cases were reported from Solan, three each from Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Shimla, two cases from Kangra and one each from Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur and Una.

Nine of the patients who tested positive in Solan had been home quarantined.

One of the patients to test positive in Kangra was a 31-year-old man from Daulatpur. He had a travel history from Kerala and had reached his house on July 3. The patient has been shifted to a Covid-care centre Dadh.

One CRPF man tested positive in Kullu district. The 42-year-old soldier had returned from Jammu and Kashmir on July 4 and was home quarantined.

In Kinnaur, a 19-year-old man from West Bengal, who works at a tower company tested positive.

Three cases each were reported in Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Shimla. One case was reported in Chamba.

275 ACTIVE CASES, 872 RECOVER

Till date, 872 people have been cured of the contagion. Active cases have come down to 275.

The death rate is around 1% with nine casualties recorded so far.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 300 cases, followed by Hamirpur with 271 cases, Una with 133 cases , Solan with 175 cases, Chamba with 59 cases, Shimla with 56 cases, Bilaspur with 51 cases, Sirmaur with 41 cases, Mandi with 38 cases, Kinnaur with 35 cases, Kullu with eight cases and Lahaul-Spiti with four cases.